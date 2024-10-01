CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of CNX Resources worth $5,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 64,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNX opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

