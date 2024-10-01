Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,796,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,726,000 after acquiring an additional 156,071 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.