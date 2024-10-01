Conflux Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $787.38 million and $63.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Conflux alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,650.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.04 or 0.00534853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.58 or 0.00245174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00077297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,048,774,548 coins and its circulating supply is 4,436,271,542 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,048,650,837.76 with 4,436,150,821.4 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1825416 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $117,538,758.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.