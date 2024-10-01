Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Update

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,270,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Coursera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Read Our Latest Report on COUR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,203,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,512,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $49,954.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,600,298.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,068 shares of company stock valued at $324,787. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,330,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.42. Coursera has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.