Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Creative Planning raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,212.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,795.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,758.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,272.88.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

