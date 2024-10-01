Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,234,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.
Crew Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.35.
About Crew Energy
