Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,234,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

About Crew Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.