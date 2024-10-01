Cronos Market Cap Hits $2.10 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $9.03 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00042561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

