Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 79,655 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,655 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of REGENXBIO worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in REGENXBIO by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $145,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock worth $762,934. 13.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

