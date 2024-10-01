Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.32% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,587,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPB shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $764.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

