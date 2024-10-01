Dai (DAI) Hits Market Cap of $5.37 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and $115.80 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00262120 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,365,382,703 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dai
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
