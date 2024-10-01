Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $162.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

