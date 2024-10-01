Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $988,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $167.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.32.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at $415,941,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,225 shares of company stock valued at $36,134,681. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

