Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,960 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 183.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 440,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:SEM opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

