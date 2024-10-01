Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,333 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,208,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Integer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,886,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 286,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

NYSE ITGR opened at $129.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares in the company, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

