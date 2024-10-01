Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,415 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

