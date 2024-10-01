DataHighway 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,191.00 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $1.85 million and $2,191.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04498973 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,346.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars.

