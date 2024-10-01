Dejitaru Tsuka Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $131,115.30 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00713184 USD and is up 6.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $108,252.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

