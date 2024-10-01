Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,289,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 4,694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,899.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

