Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Short Interest Update

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,289,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 4,694,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,899.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Delivery Hero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero Price Performance
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Delivery Hero
- About the Markup Calculator
- Momentum vs. Value Investing: What’s the Difference?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Dividend Increases You Can’t Miss: 10 Big-Name Stocks
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Time to Buy? These 3 Stocks Are Trading at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.