DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DHT has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 153,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 65,129 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 104,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

