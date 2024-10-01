DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $111.03 million and $2.87 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,012.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.00522149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00030017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.70 or 0.00238809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00032283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00074307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,281,501,370 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

