Dogecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.65 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009787 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103719 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,190,486,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
