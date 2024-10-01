Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $36.38. Approximately 666,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 778,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,566.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile



Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

