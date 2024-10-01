Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 63.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

