E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

E.On Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $14.95 on Friday. E.On has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

