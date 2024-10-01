eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $687.60 million and $8.99 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,467.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00535323 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00035479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00077169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,764,479,673,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

