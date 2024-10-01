eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. eCash has a market capitalization of $647.79 million and $13.30 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,887.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00520111 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00031940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00073294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,764,551,548,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,764,548,423,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

