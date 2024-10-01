Efforce 1-Day Volume Tops $1,724.65 (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $1,724.65 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

