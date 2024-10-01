El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,700 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 360,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 826.8 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Price Performance

ELPQF opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.50. El Puerto de Liverpool has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

El Puerto de Liverpool Company Profile

Featured Stories

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

