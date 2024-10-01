Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $885.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $896.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $844.99. The stock has a market cap of $841.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at $89,059,454,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 364,810 shares of company stock valued at $339,366,198. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

