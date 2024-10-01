Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Emerald

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emerald by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Emerald by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerald by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Emerald by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE EEX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 86,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Emerald has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $941.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

