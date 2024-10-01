Empower (MPWR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.68

Empower (MPWR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Empower has a market cap of $6,126.89 and approximately $0.68 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Empower has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Empower Token Profile

Empower launched on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00028987 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

