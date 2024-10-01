Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 49,510,000 shares. Currently, 35.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
Enovix Price Performance
ENVX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 3,920,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,542. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enovix by 81.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Enovix by 53.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
