Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 49,510,000 shares. Currently, 35.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

ENVX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 3,920,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,396,542. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Enovix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enovix by 81.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Enovix by 53.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

