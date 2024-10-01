Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.74. 3,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

