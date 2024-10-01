EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $179.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $179.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

