EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

IBM opened at $221.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $203.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $224.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

