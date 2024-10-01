EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

