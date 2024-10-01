Ethereum Price Reaches $2,614.12 on Top Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. Ethereum has a market cap of $314.66 billion and approximately $16.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,614.12 or 0.04118841 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00044811 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,369,474 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

