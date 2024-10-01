Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. Euronext has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

