F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

FNB opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

