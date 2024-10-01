Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $903,011. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastly by 461.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 756,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 621,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Fastly by 94.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 466,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

