Fearnley Fonds Upgrades DHT (NYSE:DHT) to “Strong-Buy”

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.87. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,779,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after buying an additional 1,755,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in DHT by 8.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 619,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DHT by 74.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth $16,417,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.