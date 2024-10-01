First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Insider Transactions at First National

In other First National news, Director Kirtesh Patel purchased 7,500 shares of First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $460,747.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First National by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 202,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First National by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FXNC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First National has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. First National had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that First National will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

