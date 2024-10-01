Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.28.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

