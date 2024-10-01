Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 2,546 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The company has a market cap of $110.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

