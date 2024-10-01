Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,083,952 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 370,837 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $684,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.0% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 225,801 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 320,419 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.8 %

FCX opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

