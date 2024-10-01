Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FECCF stock opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

