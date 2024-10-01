G999 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $55.71 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get G999 alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00042759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.