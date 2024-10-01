Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Up 48.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $762,311.86 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 48.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00266163 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,574,983,494.06835 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.0073649 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $850,739.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

