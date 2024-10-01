Geegoopuzzle One Day Trading Volume Reaches $292,968.62 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $653.45 million and approximately $292,968.62 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00007101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,615.93 or 1.00431547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00055926 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.35104775 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $276,342.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars.

