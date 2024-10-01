Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 93,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

